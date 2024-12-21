Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Madhya Pradesh News: 40 kg of silver, cash recovered during raid of former Transport Department constable's house

Madhya Pradesh News: 40 kg of silver, cash recovered during raid of former Transport Department constable's house

Livemint

A Lokayukta team seized 40 kg of silver and cash from a former constable's house in Madhya Pradesh. This follows an earlier recovery of 52 kg of gold and 9.86 crores in cash from an abandoned car in the state capital.

Madhya Pradesh News: 40 kg of silver, cash recovered during raid of former Transport Department constable's house

A Lokayukta team recovered 40 kilograms of silver and bundles of cash from the house of a former constable in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The development came mere hours after income tax officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over 40 and 9.86 crores of cash from an abandoned car in the state capital.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.