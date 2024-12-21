A Lokayukta team seized 40 kg of silver and cash from a former constable's house in Madhya Pradesh. This follows an earlier recovery of 52 kg of gold and ₹9.86 crores in cash from an abandoned car in the state capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A Lokayukta team recovered 40 kilograms of silver and bundles of cash from the house of a former constable in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The development came mere hours after income tax officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over ₹40 and ₹9.86 crores of cash from an abandoned car in the state capital.