Madhya Pradesh news: Eleven persons were killed and 65 others injured after a major fire broke out in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to the officials concerned and sought details of the incident.

"We can confirm seven deaths so far," an official at Harda district hospital in central Madhya Pradesh state said, asking not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. "We have 65 injured admitted here, and have referred 10 others to a bigger hospital." reports AFP.

A number of people were also feared trapped in and around the unit.

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

Three persons were killed and 40 others injured in the blaze at the crackers unit, Harda Collector Rishi Garg had earlier told news agency PTI.

A number of people were feared trapped in and around the unit, he said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to the officials concerned and sought details of the incident, an official said.

The CM also directed minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by a helicopter. Burn units at hospitals in Indore, Bhopal and the AIIMS in the state capital were directed to make necessary arrangements for any emergency, the official said.

Fire brigades were also rushed from Indore and Bhopal to tackle the blaze. The chief minister has also called a meeting in connection with the incident, the official added.

Maharashtra Fire Incident In another incident, fire broke out in an apartment in an 11-storey building in the Mohammadi area of Pune city near Delhi Public School. Five fire tenders are on the spot, said Pune Fire Department.

There was so far no report of any casualty, the officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 1 pm in the flat on the top floor of the building located in Mohammadwadi area, they said.

Five fire tenders and other equipment were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

