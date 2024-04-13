Madhya Pradesh news: 6-year-old falls into borewell in Rewa; rescue operation on
A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh. Rescue operations by SDERF and NDRF are underway, with oxygen being supplied through a pipe. A CCTV camera was used to monitor the child's condition.
A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The incident occurred around 3 pm at Manika village near the Uttar Pradesh border when the boy was playing near the open borewell. According to Rewa collector Pratibha Pal, the child is stuck at a depth of around 40 feet. Following the incident, a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) has started a rescue operation, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called in from Varanasi. The authorities are supplying oxygen through a pipe. Additionally, a CCTV camera was also lowered to monitor the boy's condition. Still, the camera could not reach him because of some obstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar told PTI news agency.