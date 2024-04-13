Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 15:57:45
BackBack

Madhya Pradesh news: 6-year-old falls into borewell in Rewa; rescue operation on

Livemint

A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh. Rescue operations by SDERF and NDRF are underway, with oxygen being supplied through a pipe. A CCTV camera was used to monitor the child's condition.

A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The incident occurred around 3 pm at Manika village near the Uttar Pradesh border when the boy was playing near the open borewell. According to Rewa collector Pratibha Pal, the child is stuck at a depth of around 40 feet. Following the incident, a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) has started a rescue operation, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called in from Varanasi. The authorities are supplying oxygen through a pipe. Additionally, a CCTV camera was also lowered to monitor the boy's condition. Still, the camera could not reach him because of some obstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar told PTI news agency.

The borewell is about 70 feet deep, and a parallel pit is being dug to rescue the child.

Earlier this month, a two-year-old boy, trapped in a borewell, was rescued after a nearly 20-hour-long operation in Karnataka's Vijayapura.

Karnataka: NDRF rescues 2-year-old toddler who fell into borewell in Vijayapura

A 32-member team drawn from the Fire and Emergency Services department along with NDRF and SDRF personnel were involved in the rescue operations of Satvik Satish Mujagond from a 16-feet borewell.

Delhi Govt orders sealing off all unused borewells after Keshopur death

Last month, a 30-year-old man died after falling into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant. He was pulled out after a nearly 14-hour-long operation. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with the death of the man.

(More details awaited)

Published: 13 Apr 2024, 07:38 AM IST
