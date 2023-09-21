Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, on Thursday, inaugurated the grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Shivraj Chauhan offered prayers at the site on the occasion of the inauguration of the grand statue in Omkareshwar.

Located on the Mandhata mountain in Omkareshwar, the statue stands tall on the pictursque banks of river Narmada.

To witness the grand statue, people would need to travel approximately 80 km away from the bustling city of Indore.

“Adi Guru Shankaracharya Maharaj worked to connect the country culturally. He worked to spread the essence of the Vedas to the common people. He also made four monasteries in four corners of the country. This worked to keep India culturally united. Because of that India is united today," CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan told ANI.

Born in Kerala, Adi Shankaracharya received his knowledge in Omkreshwar. He had walked over 1600 kilometers through forests. Later, he found a Guru from whom he received the knowledge. After that, he moved towards Kashi (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh).

Along with the inauguration of the statue, CM Shivraj also laid foundation stone of the Ekatmadham tree. During the inauguration, CM Shivaraj said that Omkareshwar has god a culture of knowledge and it should be continued for the upcoming generation as well. He also expressed his confidence that the philosophy of Ekatmadham (idea of Advaita) will save the world in future.

“Shankaracharya Maharaj got such a Guru in Omkareshwar. The tradition of knowledge should not end from there and the coming generations should also continue to get the knowledge. Therefore, not only is the divine statue being installed there but we are also going to build Ekatmadham there. Its foundation stone will be laid," the CM said.

"It is my own belief that in the times to come, our Ekatmadham (idea of Advaita) will save the world, hence we are making this project there," he added.