Madhya Pradesh news: Pregnant woman forced to clean blood from hospital bed after husband’s death | Video

An inhuman incident has came to light in tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh where a five-month pregnant woman was allegedly forced to clean the blood from the hospital bed on which her husband had died.

However, the hospital authorities claimed that the pregnant woman had herself asked to clean the blood with a cloth to collect evidence.

“The men were shot at during a land dispute on Thursday and two of them were brought to our facility. The wife of the man who died asked us to let her wipe the blood from the bed with a cloth so she could use it as evidence of the extent of the bleeding. She was not asked to clean the bed. I have not received any complaint from the woman or her family," said a report by NDTV quoting an official at Gadasarai Health Centre in Dindori district.

A video of the inhuman incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

In the video, the pregnant woman can be seen cleaning the bed, with a hospital staff telling her to ensure the entire bed is cleaned.

In one hand she was holding a blood-stained cloth and cleaning the bed using tissues with the other hand.

On Thursday, in a shooting incident the pregnant woman’s husband Shivraj, his father and one brother were killed by a group of relatives over a land dispute in Dindori district.

65-year-old Dharam Singh Maravi and his sons Shivraj Maravi (40) and Raghuraj (28) were killed at Lalpur on Thursday night. Maravi’s third son Ramraj suffered injuries in the attack and is being treated at the district hospital, Gardasari police station in-charge inspector Durga Nagpure told PTI.

He said the accused and the victims were members of the families of two brothers locked in a feud over a tract of agricultural land.