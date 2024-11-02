Madhya Pradesh news: Pregnant woman forced to clean blood from hospital bed after husband’s death | Video

  • Hospital authorities claimed that the pregnant woman had herself asked to clean the blood with a cloth to collect evidence

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2024, 03:50 PM IST
A video grab of the incident.
A video grab of the incident.

An inhuman incident has came to light in tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh where a five-month pregnant woman was allegedly forced to clean the blood from the hospital bed on which her husband had died.

However, the hospital authorities claimed that the pregnant woman had herself asked to clean the blood with a cloth to collect evidence.

 

Also Read | PM Modi urges swift justice for crime against women amid Kolkata case

“The men were shot at during a land dispute on Thursday and two of them were brought to our facility. The wife of the man who died asked us to let her wipe the blood from the bed with a cloth so she could use it as evidence of the extent of the bleeding. She was not asked to clean the bed. I have not received any complaint from the woman or her family," said a report by NDTV quoting an official at Gadasarai Health Centre in Dindori district.

A video of the inhuman incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

In the video, the pregnant woman can be seen cleaning the bed, with a hospital staff telling her to ensure the entire bed is cleaned.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna ’sex video’: 7 cases of sexual crimes against politicians

In one hand she was holding a blood-stained cloth and cleaning the bed using tissues with the other hand.

 

On Thursday, in a shooting incident the pregnant woman’s husband Shivraj, his father and one brother were killed by a group of relatives over a land dispute in Dindori district.

65-year-old Dharam Singh Maravi and his sons Shivraj Maravi (40) and Raghuraj (28) were killed at Lalpur on Thursday night. Maravi’s third son Ramraj suffered injuries in the attack and is being treated at the district hospital, Gardasari police station in-charge inspector Durga Nagpure told PTI.

 

Also Read | Woman beaten with belt, forced to dance naked, raped in Indore

He said the accused and the victims were members of the families of two brothers locked in a feud over a tract of agricultural land.

Dindori Superintendent of Police Vahani Singh told PTI that four accused have been detained, adding that they suspect the involvement of at least seven people in the killings.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh news: Pregnant woman forced to clean blood from hospital bed after husband’s death | Video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.