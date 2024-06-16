Houses of 11 demolished after beef found in their homes in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla: ’150 cows tied in backyards’

Houses of 11 persons were demolished in the tribal-dominated Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh. A police official said on Saturday that the demolition was part of the action against the illegal beef trade in the state, and that these houses were built on government land.

Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told PTI that the action was taken after police received a tip-off that a large number of cows were held captive for slaughter in the Bhainwahi area in Nainpur town of MP's Mandla district.

"A team was rushed there, and we found 150 cows tied in the backyards of the accused. Cow meat was recovered from the refrigerators in the homes of all the 11 accused. We also found animal fat, cattle skin and bones, which were stuffed in a room," the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The official further claimed that the local government veterinarian confirmed that the seized meat was beef.

"We have also sent samples to Hyderabad for secondary DNA analysis. The houses of the 11 accused were demolished as they were on government land," the SP said.

The SP said an FIR was registered on Friday night following the recovery of the cows and beef. He added that one of the accused was arrested while a hunt was on for the remaining 10.

Meanwhile, police said the 150 cows were sent to a cattle shelter. "Bhainswahi area had become a hub of cow smuggling for some time now. Cow slaughter in MP is punishable with a jail term of seven years," the police official added.