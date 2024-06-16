Houses of 11 demolished after beef found in their homes in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla: ’150 cows tied in backyards’

Madhya Pradesh news: Police said the houses of the 11 accused were demolished as they were on government land.

Livemint
Updated07:58 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh news: Houses built on government land by 11 persons were demolished in Mandla.
Madhya Pradesh news: Houses built on government land by 11 persons were demolished in Mandla.(HT_PRINT (Representative image))

Houses of 11 persons were demolished in the tribal-dominated Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh. A police official said on Saturday that the demolition was part of the action against the illegal beef trade in the state, and that these houses were built on government land.

Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told PTI that the action was taken after police received a tip-off that a large number of cows were held captive for slaughter in the Bhainwahi area in Nainpur town of MP's Mandla district.

ALSO READ: Govt takes steps to stop cow smuggling to Bangladesh

"A team was rushed there, and we found 150 cows tied in the backyards of the accused. Cow meat was recovered from the refrigerators in the homes of all the 11 accused. We also found animal fat, cattle skin and bones, which were stuffed in a room," the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The official further claimed that the local government veterinarian confirmed that the seized meat was beef.

"We have also sent samples to Hyderabad for secondary DNA analysis. The houses of the 11 accused were demolished as they were on government land," the SP said.

The SP said an FIR was registered on Friday night following the recovery of the cows and beef. He added that one of the accused was arrested while a hunt was on for the remaining 10.

Meanwhile, police said the 150 cows were sent to a cattle shelter. "Bhainswahi area had become a hub of cow smuggling for some time now. Cow slaughter in MP is punishable with a jail term of seven years," the police official added.

Police sources said the criminal history of two of the accused has been gathered, and the process was on to find out about the antecedents of the remaining persons. "All the accused are Muslims," they added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaHouses of 11 demolished after beef found in their homes in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla: ’150 cows tied in backyards’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,806.000.00
    Chennai
    73,806.000.00
    Delhi
    73,735.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,088.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue