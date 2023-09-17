The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued ‘red alert’ for extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh 's Indore on Monday. Western Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness intense rainfall on September 17. Moderate rainfall will be witnessed in other parts of the state, the IMD said.

IMD has informed that a Low Pressure Area lies over Southeast Rajasthan and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh. “It is likely to move gradually over southwest Rajasthan during next 2 days," the IMD informed.

IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in West Madhya Pradesh and North Konkan during 17-18 September.

IMD issues Flash Flood risk warning in Madhya Pradesh

Light to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds and neighborhoods of adjoining West Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

MP records ‘exceptionally heavy rainfall’ in past 24 hours

“Three districts of southwest #MadhyaPradesh recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. Katthiwada (Alirajpur) recorded 341 mm rainfall, Meghnagar (Jhabua) 316 mm and Dhar city - 301.3 mm rainfall. This is the highest rainfall in Madhya Pradesh since 1958," IMD posted on its official handle.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the Army and Air Force will be called in if required for flood relief operations amid heavy rains in the state.

He held a virtual meeting with his officials at 1:30am and gave instructions to deal with the situation.

Chouhan said he reviewed the situation caused by heavy rains in Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore and spoke to officials of these districts.

The situation is under control but the people are on alert and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and NDRF are working in these areas, while the flow in water bodies as well as rain has reduced, he said.

"The water has started receding in the affected areas. Our efforts are to keep the people safe. If required, the army and Air Force would also be called in," Chouhan said.

"I am in touch with the collectors and other officials of the affected areas — Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore. The situation is under control and NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. If needed, we will also rope in the Army and the Air Force," Chouhan said.

Pregnant woman, family airlifted from flooded Ujjain village

An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper on Sunday rescued a pregnant woman and two other members of her family from the rooftop of their house located in a flooded agricultural field in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Amid incessant rains in Ujjain district, the information was received that a man is stranded with his pregnant wife in their house in a flooded area in Semalia village under Badnagar tehsil, said district collector Kumar Purushottam.