Madhya Pradesh News: IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Indore for very heavy rainfall, flash flood warning. See full forecast2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:59 PM IST
IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in West Madhya Pradesh and North Konkan during 17-18 September. Army and Air Force on standby for relief operations.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued ‘red alert’ for extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday. Western Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness intense rainfall on September 17. Moderate rainfall will be witnessed in other parts of the state, the IMD said.