Hours after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore received a bomb threat call on Wednesday, March 20, the police have termed it a “hoax call". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional DCP of Crime Branch Rajesh Dandotiya said the police found out after investigation that it was a hoax call and the probe is ongoing, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “An employee received a recorded voice call saying that to sell the India shares and buy all American shares and if you don't do that then NSE office will be blown up with a bomb. The police also searched the building with the bomb disposal squad. Subsequently, we came to know that all over India this kind of call has been received..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recorded voice call came from an unknown number, which had left the workers and traders in the NSE building jittery.

After receiving the threat call, the NSE authorities immediately informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot with the bomb disposal squad and checked the premises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said the police are still trying to trace the anonymous caller.

More to come…

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!