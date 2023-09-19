Around 100 students of a government school were admitted to hospital after they complained of food poisoning post dinner at the school's hostel mess in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The students of Eklavya Tribal School, located in Rampur Chhapar, complained of stomach ache and began to vomit after having dinner on Monday night. Seeing the number of students facing similar symptoms rising, school staff along with locals and police sent the students to the hospital.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjay Mishra said, "The students of the Government school suffered food poisoning after having their dinner in the joint mess of the school hostel on Monday night. The students were sent to the hospital with the help of the school staff, local people and police."

The children were admitted at the district hospital and at a private hospital in Jabalpur. So far, all the school students are safe and undergoing treatment. The Chief Medical Officer said that children will be kept under observation for one more day at the hospital and they will be discharged by Tuesday evening.