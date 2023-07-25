A government official in Madhya Pradesh swallowed the currency notes he took as a bribe after being caught red-handed by a team of Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE). The incident occurred on Monday in the Katni district of the state and the official was serving in the position of patwari in the revenue department.

As per the report by the news platform India Today, the patwari Gajendra Singh demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 in a land case from the complainant who then approached Lokayukta Jabalpur. The authorities conducted a probe a then went to the private office of Gajendra Singh in Bilhari. The patwari was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4,500. Seeing himself in trouble, Gajendra Singh swallowed the currency notes after which the officials took him to the district hospital where the doctors and other hospital staff extracted the currency notes from the pulp of his mouth after much effort. In a video, Gajendra Singh can be seen escorted by the police to the district hospital with currency notes stuffed in his mouth.

Will be charged under Prevention of Corruption Act

The doctors have inspected the health of Gajendra Singh and have cleared that he is completely healthy. The reports from some outlets also mentioned that when the constables tried to stop the patwari, he even bit their hand.

The police said that they have recovered some pieces of the notes and had also seized some things from the office of the patwari. The police informed that Gajendra Singh is arrested and will be charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.