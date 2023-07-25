Madhya Pradesh news: Patwari swallows ₹5,000 bribe after getting caught | Watch video1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Gajendra Singh swallowed the currency notes after which the officials took him to the district hospital where the doctors and other hospital staff extracted the currency notes from his mouth
A government official in Madhya Pradesh swallowed the currency notes he took as a bribe after being caught red-handed by a team of Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE). The incident occurred on Monday in the Katni district of the state and the official was serving in the position of patwari in the revenue department.
Will be charged under Prevention of Corruption Act
The doctors have inspected the health of Gajendra Singh and have cleared that he is completely healthy. The reports from some outlets also mentioned that when the constables tried to stop the patwari, he even bit their hand.
The police said that they have recovered some pieces of the notes and had also seized some things from the office of the patwari. The police informed that Gajendra Singh is arrested and will be charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
"A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.