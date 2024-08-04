Madhya Pradesh news: 9 kids killed in Sagar building wall collapse

Several children killed after wall of building collapsed on them in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, said police.

As many as nine children died after being buried under the debris of a wall in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, said Collector Deepak Arya on Sunday. Currently, they are under medical treatment, and the debris has been removed from the tragic incident site.

The incident took place during a religious programme in Shahpur village under the Rehli assembly seat, an official said.

According to the information received so far, nine children, aged 10 to 15 years, were killed in the wall collapse incident at the religious programme in Shahpur, Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat told PTI over phone.

Senior officials, including the district collector, have reached the spot, he added.