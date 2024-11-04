Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two boys brutally beaten and hanged upside down for stealing watch

  • Madhya Pradesh news: The incident occurred on Sunday in Mohgaon, around 30 km from the district headquarters. It became public after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Published4 Nov 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Three persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the matter.
In a tragic incident, two teenage boys were hung upside down, brutally beaten, and exposed to chilli smoke in the Pandhurna district of Madhya Pradesh. The boys were being punished for stealing a watch.

The incident took place on Sunday in Mohgaon, around 30 km from the district headquarters. It became public after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The viral video shows a boy hanging upside down with hands tied with a rope and crying loudly, and later, a tray of hot coal is placed near his head.

In the video, a man is also seen tying another boy. The people are heard accusing the boy of stealing a watch and other items.

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the matter. Pandhurna's Superintendent of Police (SP) Sundar Singh Kanesh said the police arrested three persons allegedly involved in the incident and booked them under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115 (causing hurt), 296 (obscene act) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the boys had gone to a local’s house to return money borrowed for curd. There, they reportedly picked up a watch. After realising their mistake, they kept the watch back in its original spot.

However, two men from the village noticed the boys keeping it back. The two men forcibly took the boys to a tractor garage, where they were beaten and subjected to chilli smoke treatment.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Kamal Nath condemned the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Nath wrote, “A video has surfaced of a small child being hung upside down and beaten and then two children being forced to inhale chilli smoke. This incident is highly condemnable. There is no place for such acts in a civilized society. I demand the local administration to take strict action against all the culprits in this case.”

