MP news: Two killed as wall near Mahakal temple in Ujjain collapses, many trapped

At least two people died after a wall collapsed near Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, on Friday evening.

The incident took place at Maharajwada building, due to heavy rainfall.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris and rescue efforts are underway.

Some of the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Ujjain DM Neeraj Kumar Singh said that a part of a boundary wall near Maharajwada School collapsed due to heavy flow of water.

"Four people were injured in this incident, who were brought to the district hospital. One man and one woman have died, while one girl and a woman have been referred to Indore," Singh told media persons.

"Four people were brought here. Two among them were declared dead and two are undergoing treatment. Our team is present here and prepared to receive if more people are brought in," ANI quoted Ashok Patel, Chief Medical Officer, as saying.

Expressing grief over the incident, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that due to collapse of wall near Gate No. 4 of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, two people died and four others were injured.

“Wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” said the Congress leader.

In March, 14 priests, including ‘sevaks’ (assistants), were injured in a fire in the ‘garbha griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple during ‘bhasma aarti’.

Earlier this month, several devotees thronged Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Hartalika Teej and performed a special Bhasma Aarti.