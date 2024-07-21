Two women in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district were partially buried under murrum during a road construction protest. One suspect arrested, two others sought. Congress condemns the incident, calls for strict action. Chief Minister assures severe consequences for crimes against women.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district arrested one individual after two women, who were protesting road construction, were partially buried when murrum was dumped on them from a truck, according to reports on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district unfolded at Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station, stemming from a family dispute. Two women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were protesting against the construction of a road when they were partially buried under murrum dumped from a truck.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal confirmed the women's actions were in protest, and investigations are ongoing. He assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the gathered evidence. Meanwhile, ADG (Law and Order) Jaideep Prasad attributed the incident to the ongoing family dispute over co-owned land, as stated by complainant Asha Pandey.

Asha Pandey detailed the events, explaining that she and her sister-in-law were demonstrating against the construction on their co-owned land when the dumper truck driver unloaded murrum onto them.

Villagers intervened to rescue them from the situation, and the police subsequently seized the dumper truck and arrested one individual involved. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining two suspects involved in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress targets BJP in Madhya Pradesh Opposition leaders including former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath voiced strong condemnation of the incident. They called for a detailed inquiry and advocated for harsh penalties for the perpetrators, stating such incidents tarnish Madhya Pradesh's reputation globally.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari expressed concerns over women's safety in the state under the BJP-led government, citing statistics on crimes against women and criticizing the administration's failure to curb such incidents.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav swiftly responded to a disturbing incident in Rewa district. Yadav, after reviewing a video on social media, directed immediate action by the district administration and police. One of the three accused has been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following demands from Congress leaders for a thorough investigation, Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the government's commitment to citizen security, especially for women.

The MP CM assured that those responsible for crimes against women would face severe consequences, reaffirming the state's priority on safety.

The women involved have been discharged from the hospital after receiving medical treatment, Yadav confirmed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

