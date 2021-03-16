Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered to impose night curfew in its capital city Bhopal and also in Indore from tomorrow until further order.

In addition to that, the authorities also ordered that markets in 8 cities-Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone to shut at 10 pm from March 17. "There won't be curfew in these cities," the order stated.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had pre-emeted this situation to curb virus spread in these cities.

"Look at the rise in infection cases. Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday," Chouhan had said during a meeting held on last Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

The CM said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra -- which is contributing the most number of cases to the daily count of India -- should be thermally scanned.

During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed, an official statement said.

Chouhan also instructed the officials to ensure that Covid-19 rules are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread of the virus.

