Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a night curfew has been imposed in Bhopal and Indore starting today at 10 pm. It will remain in place till Thursday morning.

Only essential services and commodities will be allowed during the curfew hours, CM Chouhan has said.

"Night curfew will be implemented in Bhopal and Indore from March 17 until further orders. Also, markets in eight cities namely-Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone to shut at 10 pm, from March 17 until further orders. There won't be a curfew in these cities", informed the Madhya Pradesh government.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Monday informed that the Madhya Pradesh government has instructed the team to discuss night curfew.

"I have instructed the team to discuss night curfew and other things. Relevant departments will prepare for a meeting which will be held tomorrow. We have issued some instruction and will take few more steps if needed," the Chief Minister had told reporters when asked about rising COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Chouhan held a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and asked for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccines and help in other health-related issues in the state.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 817 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,70,208, while the toll rose to 3,891 after one death, an official said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from seven of the 52 districts in the state on Tuesday.

He said 554 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,61,031.

"With 264 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,675 and that of Bhopal rose to 45,731 with the addition of 196 cases. The active caseload in Indore and Bhopal, which did not report any death on Tuesday, is 1,752 and 1,066 respectively," the official informed.

With 15,688 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 60.36 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,70,208 new cases 817, death toll 3,891, recovered 2,61,031, active cases 5,286, number of tests so far 60,36,361.

