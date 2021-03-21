The decision to impose a lockdown every Sunday in these three cities was taken at a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh
A lockdown has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday. The three cities will remain shut every Sunday, and their schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 March, the state government has said.
