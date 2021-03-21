A lockdown has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh 's capital Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday. The three cities will remain shut every Sunday, and their schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 March, the state government has said.

The decision to impose a lockdown every Sunday in these three cities was taken at a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement also comes amid a massive surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra with which Madhya Pradesh shares its border.

Madhya Pradesh: One-day lockdown imposed in Bhopal, amid rising COVID19 cases



The State government has announced that lockdown will be imposed every Sunday in Indore, Bhopal & Jabalpur until further orders. Schools & colleges in these 3 cities to remain closed till 31st March pic.twitter.com/fpgMgnYft9 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021





Madhya Pradesh reported 1,380 new Covid-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total cases surged to 2,74,405 including 7,344 active cases and 2,63,158 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 3,903.

India has scaled a significant peak as it administered over four crore vaccination, a government statement said on Saturday.

According to the health ministry statement, a total of 4,20,63,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,86,469 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via