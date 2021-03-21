OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh: One-day lockdown imposed in 3 cities amid Covid spike. Details here

A lockdown has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday. The three cities will remain shut every Sunday, and their schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 March, the state government has said.

The decision to impose a lockdown every Sunday in these three cities was taken at a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The announcement also comes amid a massive surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra with which Madhya Pradesh shares its border.


Madhya Pradesh reported 1,380 new Covid-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total cases surged to 2,74,405 including 7,344 active cases and 2,63,158 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 3,903.

India has scaled a significant peak as it administered over four crore vaccination, a government statement said on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The first-ever night flight took off for Delhi from the Srinagar International Airport on Friday.

GoAir launches night flight services from Srinagar to New Delhi. Check timings

1 min read . 08:37 AM IST
A medical staff at Cama hospital injects a COVID-19 vaccine to police personnel, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbaikars can go for Covid-19 vaccination before the scheduled date: Civic Body

1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers return to South Beach and walk along Ocean Drive that is closed to traffic on Thursday

Miami Beach declares state of emergency over large gatherings of spring breakers

1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

'Sack him': Devendra Fadnavis on Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST

According to the health ministry statement, a total of 4,20,63,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,86,469 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout