Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh: One-day lockdown imposed in 3 cities amid Covid spike. Details here

Madhya Pradesh: One-day lockdown imposed in 3 cities amid Covid spike. Details here

A general view of crossroads at night during a curfew clamped by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  The decision to impose a lockdown every Sunday in these three cities was taken at a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

A lockdown has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday. The three cities will remain shut every Sunday, and their schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 March, the state government has said.

A lockdown has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday. The three cities will remain shut every Sunday, and their schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 March, the state government has said.

The decision to impose a lockdown every Sunday in these three cities was taken at a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh.

The decision to impose a lockdown every Sunday in these three cities was taken at a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement also comes amid a massive surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra with which Madhya Pradesh shares its border.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,380 new Covid-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total cases surged to 2,74,405 including 7,344 active cases and 2,63,158 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 3,903.

India has scaled a significant peak as it administered over four crore vaccination, a government statement said on Saturday.

According to the health ministry statement, a total of 4,20,63,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,86,469 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

