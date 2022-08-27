Madhya Pradesh: Over 150 injured, 3 critical during stone pelting festival1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 09:06 PM IST
Security personnel were deployed at the site of the festival along with five doctors and other health staff, officials said
More than 150 persons were injured, three of them are critical in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna 'Gotmar' festival, which is a stone-pelting festival.