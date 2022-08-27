More than 150 persons were injured, three of them are critical in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna 'Gotmar' festival, which is a stone-pelting festival.

The stone-pelting ritual started some 300 years ago when a boy from Pandhurna abducted a girl from Sawargaon and faced a volley of stones while crossing the river. From then on, every year on this day, people on either sides of a river rain stones on each other.

"A total of 158 persons were injured in the festival. Three of them are critical and have been hospitalised in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey said adding, “Security personnel were deployed at the site of the festival along with five doctors and other health staff."

He had said drones were flown and cameras have been installed as part of the monitoring mechanism of the festival, which is conducted with section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in place at the venue.

During the Gotmar festival, people from Sawargaon and Pandhurna villages gather on either side of Jaam river and race to snatch a flag hoisted on a dead tree in the middle of the water body amid stone pelting from both sides. Eyewitnesses said villagers from Pandhurna managed to grab the flag during this year's festival and were declared winners.