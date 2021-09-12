More than 2,400 people have been infected by dengue so far this year in Madhya Pradesh, a health department official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Sunday.

As per Dr Himanshu Jayswar, the state programme officer for control of vector-borne disease, 95 people suffering from dengue fever are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

He said that the Mandsaur district had the highest number – 800 people – infected by the mosquito-borne disease. In addition to this, the admission rate of dengue patients in hospitals was around 20%.

Jabalpur has reported the second-highest (325 dengue cases) since 1 January, the official said, adding that the remaining cases were reported from the state capital Bhopal, industrial hub Indore, Agar Malwa, Ratlam districts and other places.

Regarding the death toll, he said four co-morbid patients have so far died due to the mosquito-borne viral infection.

“Any person suffering from fever, body ache, rashes, joint pain or retro-orbital pain (behind the eye) should consult a doctor within 24 hours," he said.

The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, one of the oldest civic bodies of MP, was imposing a fine of ₹200 on the owners of houses where the larvae of mosquitoes causing dengue were found, another official said.

As per reports from different parts of MP, medical teams and squads of civic bodies were visiting dengue-prone areas across the state and taking steps to destroy the larvae of such mosquitoes.

Taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of reports about the outbreak of dengue in Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on 26 August sought a reply in two weeks from the chief secretary and additional chief secretary (health services) on steps taken by the state government to tackle the disease.

The government's reply is awaited, the commission's public relations deputy director Ghanshyam Sirsam said on Sunday. Bhopal district's malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said dengue was earlier mainly reported from urban areas, but now it is being detected in rural areas too, he said.

"In urban areas, mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water accumulated in objects like coolers, plant pots and trays. Since people in rural areas also have these items now, the infection is being reported from there as well," the official said.

He advised people to use anti-mosquito nets while sleeping, wear full-sleeved clothes, and change water in containers at homes every seven days.

With inputs from agencies.

