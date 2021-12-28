Madhya Pradesh: The State Elections Commission (SEC) has cancelled the panchayat polls slated to be held in January-February, SEC Secretary BS Jamod informed on Tuesday.

The panchayat elections were scheduled to be held in three phases on January 6, 28 and February 16.

The development comes just two days after the state cabinet decided to withdraw an ordinance brought to annul the process of delimitation and reservation rotation set by the previous government in 2019. The cabinet's decision to withdraw the ordinance paved the way for cancellation of the panchayat poll process in the state.

The Shivraj Singh's government had brought the ordinance last month to annul the process of delimitation and reservation rotation set by the previous Congress-led government in 2019.

On the basis of this ordinance, the panchayat election process was started as per the delimitation and reservation rotation of 2014. “After the Supreme Court's decision, the state cabinet has decided to request the governor to withdraw this ordinance," said MP Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution, which stated that no panchayat polls will be held in the state without reservation for the OBCs.

The chief minister proposed the resolution saying the state government wants every section of the society to get justice.

The Supreme Court earlier this month stayed the poll process on seats reserved for OBCs in the panchayat elections in MP and re-notified these seats for the general category.

