Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh recorded 11,051 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The state also recorded a total of 86 deaths in one day. The tally of infections has risen to 6,71,763 and the death toll has climbed to 6,420, according to the state health department.

On the positive side, 4,538 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,56,430, according to the health department.

Indore was the worst-affected region with 1,679 new cases. The total cases in the city went up to 1,26,832 while Bhopal registered 1,556 new Covid-19 cases and the tally in the city has reached 1,04,332.

Indore and Bhopal each reported seven deaths due to Covid-19, taking the tolls to 1,204 and 795, respectively.

Indore is now left with 16,282 active cases while Bhopal has 14,439 such cases. With 65,282 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh crossed 83.23 lakh.

In order to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the state has imposed 'Janta curfew' till May 15 with the only exception of essential services.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.94 per cent of India's total active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.





