Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has reported 3,375 new coronavirus cases. The state has recorded 75 deaths as well. In terms of cumulative total, the number of infected in the state has risen to 7,64,338. The death toll has also risen to 7,558, according to the official data released by the state government.

On the positive side, the state has recorded more recoveries, compared to the fresh COVID-19 cases. After the latest recoveries, patients under treatment has gone below the 60,000-mark. The state is now left with 57,766 active cases.

A total of 7,587 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 6,99,014, the department said. With 829 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 1,45,301, while that of Bhopal rose by 577 to 1,17,707.

With six deaths during the day, Indore's fatality count increased to 1,307. Bhopal recorded four deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 909, the department said.

Indore is now left with 9,684 active cases and Bhopal 9,084, it said. With 79,083 new tests, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 93,07,323, the department said. So far this month, the state has recorded 1,97,167 cases and 1,853 fatalities.

