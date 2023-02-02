Madhya Pradesh renames Bhopal's Islam Nagar as Jagdishpur. Read here
- Islam nagar village is located at a distance of around 12 km from Bhopal and is famous for fort
The Madhya Pradesh Government on Wednesday informed that the name of Bhopal's Islam Nagar village has been changed to Jagdishpur with immediate effect. The notification informing of the name change also informed that the union government has not objected to the decision.
