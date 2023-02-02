Madhya Pradesh renames Bhopal's Islam Nagar as Jagdishpur. Read here

The Madhya Pradesh Government on Wednesday informed that the name of Bhopal's Islam Nagar village has been changed to Jagdishpur with immediate effect. The notification informing of the name change also informed that the union government has not objected to the decision.

Islam nagar village is located at a distance of around 12 km from Bhopal and is famous for forts. According to certain accounts, the name of Islam Nagar used to be Jagdishpur 308 years ago.

Madhya Pradesh | The name of Islam Nagar village in Bhopal district changed to Jagdishpur with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/UvdRqRIjGY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 2, 2023

The change in name comes amid protests and uproar about the alleged ‘Hindufication’ allegation in changing Mughal Garden's name in Rashtrapati Bhavan to Amrit Udyan.

The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was renamed Amrit Udyan on Saturday.

The website of the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhawan, the State of Bhopal was established by Dost Mohammed Khan, an Afghan soldier, in 1724.

"He rose to prominence by taking advantage of the disintegration of the Mughal Empire. This was when the predominantly Hindu City of Bhopal began to come under the influence of Islamic culture and architecture," it reads. The account says Dost Mohammed Khan established his capital 10km away from modern Bhopal, at Jagdishpur and named it Islam Nagar (meaning the city of Islam).

"He built a small fort and some palaces at Islamnagar. A part of the fort has been restored to its original glory only recently. After a few years, he built a bigger fort on the northern bank of the Upper Lake. This new fort was named Fatehgarh (the fort of victory). Later on, he shifted his capital to the current city of Bhopal," it said.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government changed the name of Hishangabad to Narmadapuram and Nasrullahganj to Bhairunda.

Meanwhile, Mughal Garden in Delhi University's North Campus has been renamed as 'Gautam Buddha Centenary' Garden, an official said on Monday.

The garden does not have a Mughal design, was the rationale given by the university behind the rechristening, which was done on January 27.