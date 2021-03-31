Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported as many as 2,332 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 2,95,511. Meanwhile, with 9 related fatalities, the death toll rose to 3986. Currently, the active cases in the state stand at 17,096.

With 643 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 69,671, while that of Bhopal rose to 51,451 with the addition of 498 cases. Indore and Bhopal reported one each death in the last 24 hours. With this, Indore's fatality count rose to 960 and that of Bhopal to 631.Indore currently has 3,973 active cases, while the state capital has 4,227 such cases.

With 22,884 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 63.89 lakh

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday extended the suspension of passenger bus operations with Maharashtra till April 15 because of a huge surge in coronavirus positive cases in the neighbouring state. The MP government had suspended the passenger bus operations with Maharashtra from March 21 to March 31.

In an order issued, the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department said the decision to continue the suspension of the inter-state operation of buses with Maharashtra has been taken given the rise in COVID-19 cases in that state.

On Tuesday, it also decided to keep all schools in the state up to class VIII shut till April 15 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The order to this effect was issued by the MP School Education Department. Earlier, on March 4, a decision was taken to shut these schools till March 31.

Directives issued earlier laid down that classes from IX to XII can be conducted from April 1, but the consent of parents will be mandatory for the attendance of students.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday mentioned Madhya Pradesh as one of the six states that continue to report high number of Covid-19 cases. It said, "Six states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union health ministry had said on Tuesday."

(With inpuyts from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via