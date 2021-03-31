Madhya Pradesh reports 2,332 new COVID-19 infections, active cases top 17,000

With 643 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 69,671, while that of Bhopal rose to 51,451 with the addition of 498 cases. Indore and Bhopal reported one each death in the last 24 hours. With this, Indore's fatality count rose to 960 and that of Bhopal to 631.Indore currently has 3,973 active cases, while the state capital has 4,227 such cases.

