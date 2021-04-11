As many as 5,939 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 virus on Sunday taking the total caseload to 3,38,145. The state also recorded 24 related fatalities pushing the death toll to 4,184. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 35,316. Also 3,306 discharged today took the recovery total to 2,98,645.

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office also confirmed that 20,000 Remdesivir injections arrived in Indore today. Out of the 20,000 injections, 85% will be sent to medical colleges and 15% to district hospitals.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and said it is not a solution to end the menace of COVID-19. "Lockdown is not a solution to COVID-19. Whatever restrictions have been put in place at the local level is a corona curfew and not a lockdown. Essential services are unobstructed in the state," Chouhan said.

The CM conducted a meeting with nurses and paramedical staff to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. He thanked the healthcare workers for their service to the society during the pandemic and asked everybody to continue to follow all safety protocols.

Meanwhile, amidst the massive surge, the state government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in several cities, including commercial hub Indore, till April 19, an official said. Besides, the lockdown in some other districts has been extended till April 22, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora informed, according to news agency PTI.

Speaking on the extension, Rajora said, "Lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6am on April 19."

Lockdown will be in force from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city, and orders under section 144 of CrPC will be issued by respective collectors soon, Rajora added.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry on Sunday said, sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Tejangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's daily new cases continue to rise, the ministry said as 1,52,879 new cases of coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far.

