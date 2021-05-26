Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that despite a reduction in fresh cases, the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC will continue to remain in force. However, there will be a gradual unlocking of 'Corona Curfew' from June 1.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure does not allow assembly of five or more people in a single spot. The sudden surge in Covid-19 cases lead to the imposition of ‘Corona Curfew’ in several districts of the state, including Bhopal and Indore, till May 31.

Chouhan stated that despite the gradual unlocking from June 1, people and authorities need to continue taking all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. "If there is carelessness, infection will continue to rise. The third wave will break out when the number of cases go up. We need to prevent such a situation while starting the unlocking process from June 1," he said. According to the chief minister, the state government has chalked out a roadmap to prevent such a situation.

"Holding programmes will continue to be banned. Attendance at marriages should be very thin and those who participate should be tested for COVID-19. We have to decide that to what extent markets should be opened," he said.

Chouhan said that shopkeepers and their customers should follow the COVID-19 protocols.

"For this, rules will be framed. Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced to avoid gathering of people," he said.

Further, he said that despite unlocking, testing for Covid-19 will continue.

Earlier, while reviewing the pandemic situation in the state, Chouhan said the positivity rate in 45 districts has reached below 5%.

In terms of infections count in the country, the state chief claimed that it has reached 19th place in the country as far as the infection count is concerned, he said.

Chouhan said the government has been trying to bring the infection count to zero in the state by May 31.

He said that the survey carried out under the ‘Kill Corona’ campaign in rural areas has been completed 100 per cent. Earlier this week, the state government has allowed "restricted relaxations" in five districts- Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Bhind- starting from Monday.

