Madhya Pradesh: Restrictions to continue despite gradual unlocking, says CM

Chouhan stated that despite the gradual unlocking from June 1, people and authorities need to continue taking all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. "If there is carelessness, infection will continue to rise. The third wave will break out when the number of cases go up. We need to prevent such a situation while starting the unlocking process from June 1," he said. According to the chief minister, the state government has chalked out a roadmap to prevent such a situation.