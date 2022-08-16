Madhya Pradesh: School in Bhopal district closed today due to incessant rainfall

“The Depression over North Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during last 6 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of 15th August over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh near latitude 22.6°N and longitude 82.0°E, about 20 km southwest of Pendra Road (Chhattisgarh), 170 km east of Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) and 220 km east of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually during next 12 hours, IMD said in its forecast on Monday.