Madhya Pradesh: School in Bhopal district closed today due to incessant rainfall
- Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been battering Madhya Pradesh for the past few days.
The Bhopal District Collector has directed that all schools in the district to remain closed today i.e. 16 August due to incessant rainfall, news agency ANI has reported.
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been battering Madhya Pradesh for the past few days. The IMD has rainfall alert in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours. The officials have been directed to stay vigil in view of the heavy rainfall situation in the state. As per the India TV report, schools are also closed in Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier, the weather forecasting agency had predicted very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh on 15th and 16th August.
“The Depression over North Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during last 6 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of 15th August over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh near latitude 22.6°N and longitude 82.0°E, about 20 km southwest of Pendra Road (Chhattisgarh), 170 km east of Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) and 220 km east of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually during next 12 hours, IMD said in its forecast on Monday.
Apart from this, the IMD said, fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 18-19 August due to a low pressure area which is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around 19 August, 2022.
