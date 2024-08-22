Madhya Pradesh school under fire after video of Pakistan flag used during Independence Day celebration goes viral

A Madhya Pradesh pre-school faced backlash for using Pakistan's flag during an Independence Day performance, sparking protests from ABVP members who demanded action against the school

Published22 Aug 2024, 10:27 AM IST
A Madhya Pradesh school has come under fire for one of its Independence Day performances, where students were made to hold Pakistan's national flag (Representative image)
A Madhya Pradesh school has come under fire for one of its Independence Day performances, where students were made to hold Pakistan’s national flag (Representative image)

A Madhya Pradesh pre-school came under fire for allegedly using Pakistan's national flag during one of its Independence Day performances on August 15. The controversy erupted after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest demanding action against the private school in MP's Ratlam after the video of the I-Day performance went viral on social media, reported PTI.

An official told PTI on Wednesday that an investigation has been initiated into the matter. The ABVP members staged protests demanding action against the private school and submitted a memorandum to the district collector, according to PTI.

The memorandum submitted by the ABVP will be forwarded to the police for further investigation, and legal steps will be taken based on the result of the investigation, District Collector Rajesh Batham told PTI.

The video of the Independence Day programme went viral on social media and caught ABVP activists' attention. To oppose the pre-school which organised the Independence Day programme, ABVP members staged protest and blocked a road after the video of the purported waving of the Pakistani flag went viral, said ABVP's Ratlam district convenor Satyam Dave.

Pre-school's clarification on the issue

Giving clarification over the controversy, Deepak Pant, Director of Time Kids Pre-School, claimed that the act was part of an Independence Day programme's drama where students also depicted the Partition. The students had staged a drama on the freedom struggle on August 15, the drama also depicted the Partition, Deepak Pant, Director of the Pre-School told PTI.

"It was a drama on Independence. I have the script of the story," Pant claimed.

Mentioning the viral video, Pant said that the shot, which has gone viral on social media, is a part of the drama where the flags of India and Pakistan were used to depict the Partition and freedom struggle. Some people made the video viral without adding full context, added Pant.

 

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 10:27 AM IST
