Madhya Pradesh schools for class 10, 12 to resume from Dec 18 in view of boards

Regular classes for students of classes 10th and 12th in Madhya Pradesh will resume from December 18th, the state School Education Department said on Monday.

"The decision of reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 has been taken to help the students in the preparation for the board exams. The department has asked schools administrations to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, including proper sanitization, use of masks and maintaining social distancing," said state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar.

The school principals have also been asked to take the decision of reopening of schools for class 9 and 11 by the end of this week, said the minister.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced that schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the state will remain shut till March 31, 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Madhya Pradesh CM had also informed that no test would be conducted for the students of these classes this academic year and they would be evaluated on the basis of their project work.

Earlier, Parmar had told news agency PTI that the state has partially reopened schools from 21 September for Class 9 to 12 with limited students amid strict adherence to coronavirus protocols.

He had said that the government might consider allowing more number of these students to attend classes gradually.

There are around 1.50 lakh schools, including private ones, across the state.

Meanwhile, state higher education minister Mohan Singh Yadav said colleges across Madhya Pradesh will be reopened in a phased manner from January 1. “The regular practical classes in the colleges will be started from January 1. The colleges for final year undergraduate and postgraduate classes will begin from January 10 and the remaining classes from January 20."

Educational institutions across the country were closed in March to curb the spread of Covid-19 and partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in infections.

