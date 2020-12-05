Madhya Pradesh schools for Classes 1 to 8 to stay shut till 31 March: CM Chouhan

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the state will remain shut till 31 March, 2021, in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Madhya Pradesh CM also informed that no test would be conducted for the students of these classes this academic year and they would be evaluated on the basis of their project work.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting of the School Education Department on Friday during which it was discussed.

"There will be no regular classes for the students of Classes 1 to 8 in the state till March 31, 2021. No test would be conducted for students of Classes 1 to 8 and they will be evaluated on the basis of the project work," Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official release.

"Schools for Classes10 and 12 would resume shortly for the Board exams. But social distancing and other norms will be fully observed in the classrooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the Madhya Pradesh CM added.

Students of Classes 9 and 11 will be called to schools once or twice a week, Chouhan added.

Earlier, state School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar had told news agency PTI that the state has partially reopened schools from 21 September for Class 9 to 12 with limited students amid strict adherence to coronavirus protocols.

He had said that the government might consider allowing more number of these students to attend classes gradually.

There are around 1.50 lakh schools, including private ones, across the state.

Schools across the country were closed in March to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and partially reopened in some states from 15 October. However, a few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in infections.

With agency inputs

