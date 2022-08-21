The IMD has issued a red alert for Narsinghpur, Damoh, Sagar, and Chhatarpur districts, as well as an orange and yellow alert for parts of the state, forecasting heavy showers and lightning
The Bhopal administration decided to keep all schools closed for a day in the wake of heavy rainfall, District Education Officer informed on Sunday. The decision comes amid heavy rainfall in Bhopal and a 'red alert' warning from the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday about heavy rainfalls in four districts of Madhya Pradesh. The warning came after intermittent showers continued to lash in large parts of the state.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Narsinghpur, Damoh, Sagar, and Chhatarpur districts, warning of 115.6 mm or more rainfall, as well as an orange and yellow alert for parts of the state, forecasting heavy showers and lightning.
The orange alert predicts heavy to very heavy showers ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm at isolated locations in the districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Gwalior, and Chambal divisions, as well as 18 additional districts, including Jabalpur.
The weather department had predicted thunderstorms with lightning in isolated areas of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal, Shahdol, Rewa, and Sagar divisions till Sunday morning.
“The fresh spell of rain, which started on Friday evening, is likely to continue until Tuesday," senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh of the IMD's Bhopal center said.
“A deep depression was active over south Jharkhand and adjoining Chhattisgarh, and it is likely to move west northwestwards in the next 24 hours. It will enter the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh after weakening into a depression," he said.
The deep depression has caused rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining areas. The trend will cover the entire state on Sunday, the official added.
The IMD reported that rain occurred in large parts of the state on Saturday. Guna district received 44.0 mm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Umaria district in eastern Madhya Pradesh received 86.9 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, which ended at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.
Madhya Pradesh Governor tests positive for Covid-19
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai C Patel tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was admitted to the Bhopal-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), news agency PTI reported.
Patel's swab sample collected through RT-PCR was sent to the microbiology department on Sunday morning, which is found positive for Covid-19. A bulletin by PTI also reported that Patel's CT scan of the chest shows mild pneumonitis.
The 78-year-old Governor continues to be on oxygen support at the rate of one litre per minute and is maintaining oxygen saturation of 96%. The hospital said that an expert group of multi-specialty doctors is continuously monitoring his health.
The 78-year-old Governor continues to be on oxygen support at the rate of one litre per minute and is maintaining oxygen saturation of 96%. The hospital said that an expert group of multi-specialty doctors is continuously monitoring his health.