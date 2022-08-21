The Bhopal administration decided to keep all schools closed for a day in the wake of heavy rainfall, District Education Officer informed on Sunday. The decision comes amid heavy rainfall in Bhopal and a 'red alert' warning from the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday about heavy rainfalls in four districts of Madhya Pradesh. The warning came after intermittent showers continued to lash in large parts of the state.

