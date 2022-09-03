Madhya Pradesh schools to go ‘bagless’ once a week

The Madhya Pradesh School Education department has come out with a lightweight school bag policy. Under this, a list of specified weights of school bags for different classes will be displayed on the notice boards in schools.
Good news for students! Madhya Pradesh government has decided to exempt school children from carrying bags once a week and reduce pressure on them, according to an official circular as quoted by news agency PTI. The state has 1.30 lakh schools with over 150 lakh students.
According to the Schools Policy 2020 along the lines of the National Education Policy, the Madhya Pradesh School Education department has come out with a lightweight school bag policy. Under this, a list of specified weights of school bags for different classes will be displayed on the notice boards in schools.
The circular, issued by MP School Education Department deputy secretary Pramod Singh on August 29, said the new policy should be followed with immediate effect, adding that a day in a week will be "bag-less" for students for co-curriculum activities.
It has directed all the district education officers to begin random checks in the next three months for inspection and ensure that school bags weigh according to the new policy.
As per new guidelines, schools have been instructed to teach subjects such as computer, moral science, general knowledge, sports, physical education, health, and arts without books.
"No books other than those prescribed by the Madhya Pradesh government and the NCERT should be carried in school bags," the circular read.
"Students of classes 1 and 2 will have to carry school bags weighing 1.6 kg to 2.2 kg, while classes 3, 4, and 5 will carry from 1.7 kg to 2.5 kg. Students in 6th and 7th standard will have to carry school bags weighing 2 to 3 kg, class 8 from 2.5 kg to 4 kg, and classes 9 and 10 from 2.5 kg to 4.5 kg," it added.
It further stated that the schools should determine the weight of bags according to different streams for classes 11 and 12.
Earlier in July this year, the Chhattisgarh government had also declared "bagless days" in which yoga, physical activity, sports, and cultural events will be organized in institutions on Saturdays.
The department of school education has implemented measures to make learning in schools more engaging and useful. Principals are required to schedule events for each Saturday of the month and post those plans on notice boards. The official also stated that student work will also be shown on Saturdays.
