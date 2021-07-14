With Covid-19 cases dipping, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to open schools for students of classes 11 and 12 from 25 July. Further, colleges in the state will also resume offline classes from 1 August at 50% capacity.

"Covid-19 is under control for now. We are monitoring the situation. Preparations are being done for the third wave. Schools will begin for classes 11 and 12 from 25 July at 50% capacity," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

The CM also announced that if the third wave of Covid-19 does not hit the country by 15 August, the state may consider allowing physical classes for smaller children as well.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a growing demand from private schools' associations to resume classes. They have demanded that classes must start for students of classes 9 to 12 and online classes must end.

More than 47,000 private schools in MP suspended online classes for an indefinite period on Monday to insist on this, among other issues.

“Among other things, we want resumption of physical classes for standards 9 to 12 immediately. When all other things have reopened, why are senior classes in schools not being allowed to re-open?" the leader of a private school association was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Chouhan had earlier said that educational institutions would only open when faculties, students and other helping staff get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Curbs eased earlier

The state government had earlier this week eased restrictions for cinema halls and restaurants.

As per the new guidelines, cinema halls can now operate with 50% of the seating strength whereas restaurants can function at full capacity.

Until Monday, cinema halls were closed and restaurants were being operated with 50% capacity in MP.

Further, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies while 50 people can attend funerals. Until now, a maximum of 20 people were allowed to participate in funerals and 50 persons in marriage ceremonies

In addition, markets, earlier allowed to open only till 8 pm, will now be able to function till 10 pm.

Covid situation in state

Madhya Pradesh reported 23 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its cumulative tally to 7,91,583. In addition, two fatalities took the death toll to 10,508.

A total of 7,80,796 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the central state with 279 active cases.

Of the 52 districts in the state, only nine reported fresh cases. Among them, Bhopal recorded 11 new infections, followed by Indore (4), Sagar (2) and one each in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Niwari, Rajgarh, Sehore and Seoni.

