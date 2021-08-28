Madhya Pradesh schools to reopen from next week, says CM Chouhan. Check details

Madhya Pradesh schools to reopen from next week, says CM Chouhan. Check details1 min read . 05:59 AM IST
Chauhan further directed the officials concerned to make sure that strict adherence to COVID protocols should be followed
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that classes for standards 6 to 12 will be held with 50 per cent capacity in all schools of the state from September 1.
"CM and Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) Inder Singh discussed in a meeting to start the classes in government and non-government schools of the state from 1st September in the presence of 50 per cent students," said CMO.
"The classes for standard 9 to 12 were being held twice a week. Now the classes will be held on all working days. Decision over the resumption of classes for standard 1 to 5 will be taken on the basis of the situation after a week," tweeted Chouhan.
Chauhan further directed the officials concerned to make sure that strict adherence to COVID protocols should be followed in all the schools.
