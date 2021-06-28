Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that schools in the state will not reopen from 1st July due to Covid situation.

Schools were scheduled to open from next month after summer vacations. Now, they will be opened at a later date after consultation with the Centre, other states and experts, the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan chaired a meeting on the recommendations of ministers to prepare a strategy to fight Covid. He said studies will continue through online mode and television broadcasts.

The chief minister said Class XII results should be on the basis of 'best of five marks' obtained in various subjects in Class X. And those who want to improve their marks can appear for an exam that will be organised later.

"Schools will not reopen in the state from July 1. Studies will continue through online platforms and TV broadcasts. The decision on opening schools will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states and experts," the chief minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

The ministers made a number of recommendations including vaccinating teachers and school staff on priority and holding training programmes on Covid management.

According to PTI, the admission process for graduation and post-graduation courses is expected to be held in August, while the new session will begin from September.

The report further said the chief minister had directed that before the start of educational activities in colleges and universities, all students above the age of 18 must be vaccinated against Covid, and entry into the premises must be given only to those who have been inoculated.

