Madhya Pradesh sets helpline for assistance to its stranded citizens in Sudan

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a Chief Minister's helpline number for the assistance of its citizens stuck in the violence-hit Sudan.
The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a Chief Minister's helpline number for the assistance of its citizens stuck in the violence-hit Sudan.
"The MP Government has started a CM Helpline to help the citizens of Madhya Pradesh and India who are stuck in difficult circumstances in Sudan. Citizens of the state and outside the state, who are trapped in Sudan, can contact the helpline number ( 917552555582)," a statement read.
"The MP Government has started a CM Helpline to help the citizens of Madhya Pradesh and India who are stuck in difficult circumstances in Sudan. Citizens of the state and outside the state, who are trapped in Sudan, can contact the helpline number ( 917552555582)," a statement read.
ANI reported that the statement further noted that family members or relatives of residents of Madhya Pradesh who are facing trouble in Sudan can report their problems by calling the CM Helpline 181. “They can also log on to CM Helpline Portal (www.cmhelpline.mp.gov.in) for any kind of help related to Sudan Crisis", it added.
ANI reported that the statement further noted that family members or relatives of residents of Madhya Pradesh who are facing trouble in Sudan can report their problems by calling the CM Helpline 181. “They can also log on to CM Helpline Portal (www.cmhelpline.mp.gov.in) for any kind of help related to Sudan Crisis", it added.
The World Health Organization has reported that more than 400 people have been killed in the clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in and around the capital city of Khartoum since last Saturday.
The World Health Organization has reported that more than 400 people have been killed in the clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in and around the capital city of Khartoum since last Saturday.
Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in what political forces called a "coup."
Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in what political forces called a "coup."
WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said in a UN press conference that according to figures from the government in Sudan, 413 people have died and 3,551 injured in the conflict.
WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said in a UN press conference that according to figures from the government in Sudan, 413 people have died and 3,551 injured in the conflict.
The MEA stated that although contingency plans are in place, the actual evacuation of citizens will depend on the security situation on the ground.
The MEA stated that although contingency plans are in place, the actual evacuation of citizens will depend on the security situation on the ground.
It further said, "Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum. Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft. The overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges."
It further said, "Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum. Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft. The overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges."
The MEA of India stated that they are closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan and are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Indians who are stranded there. The Indian Embassy in Sudan is in regular contact with the affected citizens and advising them on safe movement and the importance of avoiding unnecessary risks.
The MEA of India stated that they are closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan and are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Indians who are stranded there. The Indian Embassy in Sudan is in regular contact with the affected citizens and advising them on safe movement and the importance of avoiding unnecessary risks.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.