In a shocking incident, a school principal was allegedly shot dead by a “psychopath” class 12 student in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The incident took place at Dhamora Government High School in Chattarpur, where Principal SK Saxena (55) was shot in the head by the student, who followed him up to the toilet.

After the killing, the accused fled from the scene along with his classmate on the principal's scooter.

According to the police, Saxena died instantly and the 17-year-old student was arrested from the district's border with Uttar Pradesh some hours later.

The firearm used in the crime was also recovered from him.

“The accused is saying principal Saxena used to scold him so he shot him dead. He claimed the principal often chided him and told him not to indulge in 'goondaism' in school. The teen accused appears to be a psychopath. He is undergoing medical tests,” a police investigator told news agency PTI.

The accused, a student of the arts stream, does not have any regret of his act, the investigator added.

Meanwhile, the classmate who fled along with the accused was also arrested by the police on Saturday. While the accused has claimed this classmate had come to stop him from shooting the principal, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said the latter was being questioned to find out whether he was innocent or had a role to play.

"This classmate was detained at 2pm today. He is a relative of the accused. After fleeing on the scooter with the accused, he had gone home before fleeing into a jungle nearby possibly out of fear," Jain said.

The accused, who had skipped the school, was admonished by the principal after he was spotted by Saxena near the institution’s gate.

Following this the accused allegedly committed the crime.