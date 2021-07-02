Amid the record COVID vaccination numbers in Madhya Pradesh, a stampede-like situation was witnessed at a vaccination centre as people rush to get inoculated.

The incident occurred at a COVID19 vaccination centre in Chhindwara, Lodhikheda district.

Watch Video

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A stampede-like situation seen at a #COVID19 vaccination centre in Chhindwara, Lodhikheda as people rush to get inoculated. (01.07.2021) pic.twitter.com/slK5nmbmlF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

The state government on Tuesday notified that over two crore people have so far received vaccine against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh. The target to vaccinate 50 lakh people in the state till June 30 has already been achieved, it said.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 34 crore on Friday. A total of 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered till 7 am today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 42 Lakh vaccine doses were administered on the 167th day of the vaccination drive, of which 32,80,998 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 9,83,125 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)

