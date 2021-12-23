NEW DELHI : Madhya Pradesh is stepping up efforts to increase film tourism into the state with a seamless one-window application policy. The state has earmarked a budget of ₹225 crore for various tourism-related activities in 2021-22.

As many as 45 shows, movies, and documentaries have been shot in the state in calendar year 2021 with an investment of about ₹200 crore by various film-makers, said a state government official.

This includes films shot in the state, assumed at an average investment of ₹5 crore per project. A major part of this comes from over the top (OTT) series and television serials, which cost typically between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore to produce, according to the state tourism board, which had last year tied up with Vidya Balan- starrer Sherni directed by Amit V. Masurkar.

The board does not forecast or calculate revenue as income streams are highly bifurcated. However, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary, tourism, and managing director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said the government expects about ₹423.99 to be invested in the state through upcoming public-private partnerships and budgetary allocations from the government.

The tourism board, he said, has tweaked its investment policies for calendar year 2022 to prompt the private sector to invest into the state directly. “This is an agile, asset-light policy that is investment friendly. We will do some hand-holding for those who want to invest here through an investment cell created by the tourism board. We are looking at investments from all angles and not just hospitality and resorts. We are also investing in film sector tourism, as well as other allied activities such as skilling and training," he said.

The tourism industry was hit hard by the covid pandemic, said Shukla. “We want to create products that give more opportunities for people who were badly hit and want to have a model that is more inclusive and provides more regenerative tourism that directly benefits the community at large. Our approach has changed slightly since the outbreak of covid. We aim to focus on low volume and high quality travel experiences," he said.

Madhya Pradesh saw tourist arrivals in FY20 to the tune of 23,612,276. Of this, the majority were Indians, while 98,496 were international tourists. The figures for 2019, however, give a better picture. The state had total tourist arrivals of 89,016,230 of which about 327,957 were international travellers. The state also recently launched its campaign for the Mandu Festival 2021-22, which will begin at the end of the month and will continue into the first week of January.

