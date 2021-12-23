Madhya Pradesh steps up efforts to boost its revenues by promoting film tourism

The tourism board, he said, has tweaked its investment policies for calendar year 2022 to prompt the private sector to invest into the state directly. “This is an agile, asset-light policy that is investment friendly. We will do some hand-holding for those who want to invest here through an investment cell created by the tourism board. We are looking at investments from all angles and not just hospitality and resorts. We are also investing in film sector tourism, as well as other allied activities such as skilling and training," he said.