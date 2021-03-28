Madhya Pradesh: Sunday lockdown in 12 cities as Covid-19 cases resurge

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,86,407



Bhopal: There will be a lockdown in 12 cities in Madhya Pradesh on Sundays in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said lockdown will be in force from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday in 12 cities across 11 districts till further orders.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,86,407, health department officials said.

The fatality count rose to 3,947 with ten more deaths.

With 619 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 67,188 while that of Bhopal rose to 49,489 with the addition of 460 cases.

Indore has so far reported 953 deaths with two deaths reported in the past 24 hours, while the toll in Bhopal rose to 628 with one more fatality.

Indore now has 2,834 active cases while Bhopal has 3,455 such cases.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that six states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- account for 79.57 pc of new COVID cases.

"Six States--Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.57 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 6 states. 62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours," read the release by Union Health Ministry.

Following this, the Centre on Saturday chaired a high-level meet with 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases. States and Union Territories were advised to focus on stringent containment and public health measures in 46 high burden districts.

