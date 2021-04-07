In the wake of a rise in coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended bus operations with the neighbouring state till 15 April.

An order to this effect was issued by the Madhya Pradesh transport department.

Earlier on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said the state government will restrict the movement of people from Chhattisgarh to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the transport department's order issued today, the movement of passenger buses between MP and Chhattisgarh will remain suspended from 7 to 15 April.

The decision has been taken in the public interest and to check the spread of the viral infection, the order stated.

MP govt sealed state's areas bordering Maharashtra

The Madhya Pradesh government has already sealed the state's areas bordering Maharashtra, which has also witnessed a huge spike in Covid-19 cases.

With the detection of 9,921 new cases on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the infection in March last year, taking the state's caseload to 3,68,269, as per official figures.

The Covid-19 death toll in Chhattisgarh also rose to 4,416 as 53 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3,722 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 3,13,971, while 18 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,073, as per the state health department.

A total of 2,203 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 2,85,743.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via