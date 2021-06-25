Madhya Pradesh: These districts to receive heavy rainfall for next 48 hrs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in Madhya Pradesh till Saturday morning. The state has so far received nearly 80% above normal rainfall in June, senior meteorologist P K Saha said.

As per the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the Rewa division (which comprises the districts of Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, and Singrauli) and the districts of Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat

Whereas thunderstorms with lightning and lightning strike may occur in various districts across ten divisions including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal.

Monsoon remained active in the state in 24 hours ending Friday 8.30 am, Saha said, adding that almost all areas in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad and Rewa divisions received rains. Many places in Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and isolated places in Indore division and a few places in Sagar and Shahdol divisions also had rainfall in this period, the senior meteorologist said.

Bankhedi area in Hoshangabad district received the highest 150.6 mm rain in western Madhya Pradesh during this period. Hanumana area in Rewa district received the highest 140.6 mm rain in eastern Madhya Pradesh. Overall, the state has received 79% above normal rainfall since June 1, Saha said.

