‘To make Bharat a 5 trillion dollar economy, MP will contribute 550 billion dollars,’ Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday announced that the state will contribute USD 550 billion towards making India a $ 5 trillion economy. Madhya Pradesh chief minister's statement came at the seventh NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, according to news agency PTI report. It is important to note that in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned making India a USD 5-trillion economy and global powerhouse by 2024-25.
“To make Bharat a 5 trillion dollar economy, MP will contribute 550 billion dollars," the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release. The chief minister informed that Madhya Pradesh is keeping in mind the vision of the Prime Minister regarding the march of 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant India of the 21st century. The chief minister further highlighted that NITI Aayog has a major role in the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme- which aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states, union territories through the concept of state, UT pairing.
Additionally, the chief minister explained that the NITI Aayog has become the strength of states and Madhya Pradesh is one of its examples, according to news agency PTI report. The chief minister said that the state government charted a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh map in 2020 and has managed to achieve a 19.74 per cent development rate in 2021-22 as it is marching ahead on the economic front.
According to the PTI report, the chief minister further stated that the Madhya Pradesh government's priority has been to generate employment and one lakh government jobs will be provided in the next one year. Speaking on the execution of the National Education Policy, the chief minister said Madhya Pradesh has taken a giant leap and achieved the fifth spot in the country, according to the National Achievement Survey, the report said. Chouhan said 18,500 teachers were hired to improve school education in the last fiscal. Madhya Pradesh is stressing to impart teaching in the mother tongue, he said, adding that the MBBS course is conducted in Hindi in Bhopal-based Gandhi Medical College in the 2022-2023 session, the report added.
