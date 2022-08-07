According to the PTI report, the chief minister further stated that the Madhya Pradesh government's priority has been to generate employment and one lakh government jobs will be provided in the next one year. Speaking on the execution of the National Education Policy, the chief minister said Madhya Pradesh has taken a giant leap and achieved the fifth spot in the country, according to the National Achievement Survey, the report said. Chouhan said 18,500 teachers were hired to improve school education in the last fiscal. Madhya Pradesh is stressing to impart teaching in the mother tongue, he said, adding that the MBBS course is conducted in Hindi in Bhopal-based Gandhi Medical College in the 2022-2023 session, the report added.