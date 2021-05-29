Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the state needs to look forward to unlocking process from June 1. Depending upon the COVID situation, the decision will be taken by the district themselves, news agency ANI reported

Chairing a COVID-review meet with the district, development block and village level crisis management groups, CM said, We need to look forward unlocking process from June 1. The decision will be taken by districts themselves depending on their current COVID situations.

During the meet, he also said, We can stop the third wave of COVID19. The state govt will send some guidelines but the final decision will be yours.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan said, the coronavirus positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh was 2.1 per cent as on Saturday and the recovery rate was above 95 per cent.

"From about 76,000 tests, 1,640 persons were found infected, while 4,995 people recovered. While the recovery rate of coronavirus infection rose above 95 per cent, the positivity rate has been reduced to 2.1 per cent," an official release quoted the CM as saying in connection with COVID-19 figures for Saturday.

He also said there are 23 districts in the state where the number of positive cases was less than 10, adding that just one case was reported on Saturday from Katni, Agar-Malwa, Burhanpur as well as Khandwa, and two infections each from Tikamgarh and Singrauli.

MP to reopen national parks, tiger reserves from June 1

National parks and tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh, which had been shut amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be kept open from June 1 to June 30, state forest minister Vijay Shah said on Saturday.

National parks and tiger reserves have remained shut since the last two months as a precautionary measure during the pandemic.

"Madhya Pradesh is known as a tiger and leopard state. National parks and tiger reserves had been shut due to the coronavirus outbreak. We have decided to keep these parks and reserves open from June 1 to June 30," Shah said in a video statement.

The move will help people involved in tourism activities in these national parks, the minister said, adding that visitors will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines during their trips.

(With inputs from agencies)

