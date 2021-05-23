The day after Madhya Pradesh government announced to ease the COVID-triggered lockdown in the state from June 1, state minister Vishwas Sarang said that people must show self discipline to reduce the intensity of the deadly virus, news agency ANI reported. "This will help us in withdrawing curfew in June," he added

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "People must show self-discipline and ensure not to come out of their houses during the next 7 days and reduce the intensity of the coronavirus. This will help us in withdrawing curfew in June."

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the Covid restrictions in the state will be eased from June 1. He said the positivity rate in the state had come under 5 per cent and it was a sign that now the situation was under control.

He further said, "But unlocking should be done in a way that virus doesn't spread again." The chief minister also said that he knew people were facing problems due to restrictions but nothing was more important than saving lives.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh government has extended the 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of the state for different durations.

As per the directive, the coronavirus-induced curfew has been extended till 6 am on May 24 in Bhopal, while in the industrial hub of Indore, it will remain in force till May 29 night.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saw 3,844 new COVID-19 cases and 89 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 7,60,963 and pushed the toll to 7,483, an official from the state health department said. At least 9,327 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,91,427, the official said.

With the addition of 863 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,44,472, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,17,130, after 649 persons tested positive for the infection, he said. With seven fatalities, the toll in Indore rose to 1,301, while 10 deaths raised Bhopal's toll to 905, he said.

Indore and Bhopal now have 9,432 and 9,773 active cases respectively, he said, adding that 62,053 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

