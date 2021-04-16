Madhya Pradesh to get 450 MT of oxygen soon for Covid-19 patients: Chouhan

The chief minister said the private sector is being roped in to transport the life-saving gas in the state, which has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. "Transportation of oxygen is being done on a war footing," the CM said, adding the support of the private sector, too, is being taken. He said continuous efforts are being made to procure Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in treatment of COVID-19 cases. "We got 10,000 (vials of the medicine) by Wednesday night. Private hospitals are shipping the injections from their sources. The state government has placed an order of 50,000 injections," he added. Chouhan said he has spoken to three pharma companies over supply of Remdesivir and they have given a positive response. The CM said the number of hospital beds is being increased to accommodate new coronavirus patients. PTkmm

